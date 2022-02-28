Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issued By B. Riley

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

MFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.34 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.52.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

