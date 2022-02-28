Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Planet Fitness, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after acquiring an additional 748,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after acquiring an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

