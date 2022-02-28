Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pulmonx Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pulmonx in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of LUNG opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.76. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth $2,159,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pulmonx by 39.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pulmonx by 85.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.