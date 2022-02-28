Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

