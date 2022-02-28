Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for WM Technology, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WM Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get WM Technology alerts:

MAPS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

Shares of MAPS opened at $5.85 on Monday. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.