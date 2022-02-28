Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Xencor, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xencor in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XNCR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.20 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

