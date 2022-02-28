Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aeva Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aeva Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEVA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $3.97 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $849.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $10,699,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

