Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Raised by Analyst

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of ALLO opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

