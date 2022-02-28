Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ASM International NV Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ASM International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($497.73) to €379.00 ($430.68) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASM International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $310.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.48. ASM International has a twelve month low of $240.60 and a twelve month high of $497.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.47.

ASM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.