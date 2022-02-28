Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Cut by Analyst

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CoStar Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1,029.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CoStar Group by 911.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 391,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 352,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2,473.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1,120.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 190,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 245.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

