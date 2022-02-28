Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Increased by Analyst

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $890.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

