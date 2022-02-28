Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Cut by Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CW opened at $138.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $110.16 and a one year high of $142.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

