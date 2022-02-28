Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

DEN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

NYSE DEN opened at $70.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $69,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

