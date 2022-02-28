Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Cut by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.47.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.01. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

