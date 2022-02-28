Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fuboTV in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

FUBO stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in fuboTV by 772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after buying an additional 1,122,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,699,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

