Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,619,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

