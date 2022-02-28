Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Decreased by Oppenheimer

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.70.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $134.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

