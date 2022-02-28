Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

MMSI opened at $64.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.