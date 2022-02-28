Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Cut by Analyst

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PETQ. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

PETQ stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 67,083 shares of company stock worth $1,367,720. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

