Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Decreased by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.42.

Stantec stock opened at C$63.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.83. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$48.83 and a twelve month high of C$73.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

In related news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total transaction of C$181,294.19. Also, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$989,039.17. Insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328 in the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

