Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Taboola.com, Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Taboola.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Taboola.com (Get Rating)
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
