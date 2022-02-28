Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Increased by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of TECK opened at $36.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

