Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TransMedics Group, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TransMedics Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of TMDX opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $474.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.