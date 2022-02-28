Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Workiva Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workiva in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of WK stock opened at $101.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.81.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 81,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.