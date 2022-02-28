Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.97) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $137.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

