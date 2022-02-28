Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CIVB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.