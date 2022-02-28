Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Coinbase Global, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coinbase Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.09.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $176.83 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.49.

In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

