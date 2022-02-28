Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Coinbase Global, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coinbase Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:COIN opened at $176.83 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.49.
In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 in the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.