Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.51.

Shares of JACK opened at $87.12 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

