Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Decreased by Analyst

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $138.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 54,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

