Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut by Wedbush

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $148.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $208.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,626 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,583 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.