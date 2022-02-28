Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Boosted by Truist Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

