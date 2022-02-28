Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

Shares of L opened at C$100.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.75. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$61.20 and a twelve month high of C$105.15.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

About Loblaw Companies (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.