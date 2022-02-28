Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:LL opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.43. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.