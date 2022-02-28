Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,453,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 981,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 356,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,474,191 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.