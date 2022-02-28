Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered by Analyst

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -219.14 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

