Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of AIT opened at $100.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,861,000 after acquiring an additional 124,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

