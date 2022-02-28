Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Increased by Analyst

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.67.

CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $244.26 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.70.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

