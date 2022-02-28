Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Issued By Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OR. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of OR opened at $12.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,701.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 235,740 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

