Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stelco Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36.

Stelco has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

