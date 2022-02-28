Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stelco Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36.
Stelco has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.50.
Featured Stories
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.