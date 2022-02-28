Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Issued By Capital One Financial

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

