Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

NYSE TFX opened at $343.01 on Monday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.37 and a 200-day moving average of $346.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

