Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of several other research reports. boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International has a 52 week low of $81.17 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

