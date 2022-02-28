Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Increased by Analyst

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Luxfer in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Luxfer by 76.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 132,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

