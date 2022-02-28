Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Increased by Analyst

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ManTech International in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MANT. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

ManTech International stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.22.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

