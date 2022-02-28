Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Increased by Analyst

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHO. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

