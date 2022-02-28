Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Switch, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Switch in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Switch’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWCH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

SWCH opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 1,287,839 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

