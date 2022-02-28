Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issued By William Blair

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCMD. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

