Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.67. The company had a trading volume of 435,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

