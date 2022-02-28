Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $32.87 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,103,478,592 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

