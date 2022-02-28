Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 8.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) fell 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.43. 80,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,136,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

